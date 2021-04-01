Bungie’s upcoming new IP will feature a new secret world in parallel with the Destiny franchise, the studio’s design director has said.

In a with Japanese gaming website 4Gamer, design director Jacob Benton talked about the future of Destiny 2. In the interview, Benton was also asked about the new IP that Bungie has confirmed to be planning for a release in 2025. We’ve included the Google Translated question from 4Gamer and Benton’s reply down below

4Gamer:

“One of the references to the future is “to bring at least one new IP to the market by 2025″. Do you already have a plan? What kind of work is it likely to be?”

Benton: I

“Can’t tell you more at this point, but our team is working on a new secret world in parallel with Destiny. We are looking firmly at 2025.

As expected with the game being so far out, no further details about Bungie’s new IP were revealed. Still, it’s interesting to learn that the studio’s new franchise will bring a new world in parallel with Destiny.”