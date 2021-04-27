Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk admitted that a bunch of people would probably die during initial voyages to Mars.

Speaking with X Prize Foundation founder Peter Diamandis, Elon Musk said, “You might not come back alive but it is a glorious adventure and it will be an amazing experience.”

“You might die, it’s going to be uncomfortable and probably won’t have good food. Going to Mars reads like that advert for Shackleton going to the Antarctic. You know it is dangerous, it’s uncomfortable and it’s a long journey.”

” Yeah, honestly a bunch of people will probably die in the beginning. It’s tough going over there,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that SpaceX CEO had previously said,” I hope to get humans on the red planet by 2026.” However, Musk had admitted that 2026 was not a hard deadline for his company as there will be many technical issues.