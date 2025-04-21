KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw bulls continue their rally at the start of the week as it gained over 900 points during intra-day trading on Monday.The benchmark KSE-100 was hovering at 118,295 points.

Another day of gleeful trade at PSX amid economic turnaround

Bullish trend persisted in the PSX in the past week. The key index rose to 117,013 points during early hours of trading on Thursday. Later, it closed at 116,901 – a gain of 801 points.On Wednesday, it closed on bearish note but a day earlier, the PSX began trade on a positive note amid government’s announcement of economic gains. It closed at 116,775 mark with a gain of 385 points on Tuesday.

A week or so earlier, volatility could be seen in the PSX as the world was in the grip of heightened uncertainty sparked by tariff announcements by US President Donald Trump. Later, Trump announced 90-day reprieve, which paved the way for recovery of stocks the world over.

Confidence of investors boosted in Pakistan after respite in tariffs announced by the US president.Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s successful visit to Belarus also sent positive signals.

Meanwhile, surge in remittances and other positive indicators announced by State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameel Ahmad contributed to healthy trade at the PSX.