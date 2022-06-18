ISLAMABAD: Despite the fact that the Indian ruling party suspended two of its leaders over derogatory remarks in order to present a contrite face to the world, the Narendra Modi regime continues to demolish Muslim activists’ homes in order to pursue its ideology of Hindu supremacy.

Muslims have taken to the streets across India in response to BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s blasphemous remarks in a television debate. Protesters calling for harsher punishment for Sharma were met with police cases, arrests, and violence.

The most upsetting images of police repression of Muslim protestors came from Uttar Pradesh, where bulldozers were used to demolish the homes of activists accused of organising the protests.