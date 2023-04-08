KARACHI: After a building in Karachi caught fire on Saturday near a market for generators, one person perished and three others were discovered unconscious.

Fire victims, according to rescuers, were taken to Civil Hospital Karachi. (CHK). Ali Asghar, 46, was named as the deceased, while the three people who were unconscious were 23–25–28 years old.

The Arkay Square building’s 10th (final) floor, where offices were mostly found, was where the fire started, according to the police. It was thought that the injured were in stable condition.

Mohammed Bhatti, the SHO at Mithadar Station, claimed that the fire had been put out and that the area was now cooling.

He claimed that with the aid of rescue agencies, attempts were also being made to free those who were still inside the structure.

It wasn’t immediately clear what started the fire. The SHO claimed that once the building had been checked and cleared, the cause of the fire will be known.