A series of barbaric attacks on residential areas and hospitals by the Israeli army continues in Gaza. Many Palestinians, including a woman, were martyred by firing and shelling at Al-Amal Hospital. Since yesterday, more than 114 Palestinians have been martyred in Zionist attacks. .

Even in the occupied West Bank, there has been no reduction in the aggressive actions of the Israeli forces, the Zionist forces did not even spare the wounded in the hospital and they entered the hospital in the guise of medical staff and shot and killed 3 Palestinian youths.

The bodies of 100 unidentified Palestinians found in Israel were buried in mass graves.

Occupied West Bank: The Israeli army attacked a hospital disguised as medical personnel

On the other hand, the efforts of mediators between Israel and Hamas for the release of Israeli hostages are continuing.

Hamas says acceptance of the proposed proposals is conditional on the end of Israeli aggression and the withdrawal of occupying forces.

Meanwhile, the war-obsessed Israeli Prime Minister has maintained his stubbornness and said that the war will not end until all objectives are achieved.

It should be noted that since October 7, the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza has exceeded 27 thousand 121, while more than 65 thousand 636 people have been injured.

More than half of those killed and injured by Israel’s barbaric attacks and indiscriminate bombardment are only children and women.