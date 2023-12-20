Israel’s brutal operations on Gaza continue, in which 100 Palestinians were martyred in one day of attacks by the Zionist forces.

The Ministry of Health of Palestine has confirmed that Israel bombarded Gaza brutally, in which 100 Palestinians were martyred and many injured in one day.

On the other hand, the Israeli army once again raided the West Bank, where many people were detained during the raids in the city of Tubas, during which many Palestinian civilians were also injured.

Israel’s casualties in the ground operation in Gaza began to increase, 5 more soldiers including an officer were killed

According to the Red Crescent, Israeli forces opened fire during the raid, injuring a 16-year-old boy, while Israeli forces also demolished two houses.

In addition, the executive director of the United Nations agency UNICEF says that many children are likely to die in the coming days due to the lack of clean drinking water in Gaza.

On the other hand, the Israeli army says that an Israeli soldier was killed during the fighting in Gaza, while another soldier was seriously injured.