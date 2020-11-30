PESHAWAR : Trans Peshawar, the operating company of the Peshawar’s BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) service, has offered for promoting awareness messages and sensitising passengers on the issue of harassment at public places and violence against women through BRT buses and terminals.

The company offered cooperation to the Office of the Businessperson against Sexual Harassment at Workplace Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and UN Women in Peshawar, as the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign in Pakistan and worldwide continues.

To create awareness on the law for protection of women against harassment at public places, hundreds of posters on the Section 509 of Pakistan Penal Code were displayed in all the buses of the modern mass transit system in Peshawar on Monday. The Section 509 says, “Whoever, intending to insult the modesty of any woman, utters any word, makes any sound or gesture, or exhibits any object, intending that such word or sound shall be heard, or that such gesture or object shall be seen, by such woman, or intrudes upon the privacy of such woman, shall be punished.”

This year’s 16 Days of Activism campaign is focusing on the emergence as the shadow pandemic of violence against women amid Covid-19. The global theme “Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!” calls for global actions to bridge funding gaps, ensure essential services for survivors of violence during the COVID-19 crisis, focus on prevention, and collection of data that can improve life-saving services for women and girls.