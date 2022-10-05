The culprit must be held accountable for his savagery, said Farrukh Inam, the brother of Sarah Inam, the Pakistani-Canadian woman who was allegedly battered to death by her husband in Islamabad.

“We were devastated by her passing. Farrukh told the reporters that she was extremely talented.

Sarah’s father, Inam-ur-Rehman, stated that they were pleased with the course of the case that they were solely pursuing.

Sarah's father, Inam-ur-Rehman, stated that they were pleased with the course of the case that they were solely pursuing.

Rehman stated Sarah was the youngest of his four daughters and shared some pleasant recollections of his daughter.

“In 2000, we immigrated to Canada. Working in Abu Dhabi is Sarah. When questioned, Sarah said that she is 38 years old and capable of making her own decisions. We found out about her marriage in the last week of July, Rehman continued.

But it gave them some heart to know that her husband Shahnawaz was Ayaz Amir’s son.He claimed that after Sarah was killed, Shahnawaz’s mother called them. He admired the mother of the suspect for her fortitude.

According to authorities, Sarah, an economist, was killed by her husband last week at a home in a suburb of Islamabad using dumbbells. On July 18, she wed Shahnawaz in his Chakwal, Pakistan, hometown.

The couple’s parents were not present for the occasion. The police have Shahnawaz in custody and are looking into his whereabouts.