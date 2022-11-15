Due to the devastating pandemic, which caused many people to lose loved ones, the past two years have been extremely challenging for the entire planet. These past two years have demonstrated to the world the fragility of human existence and the speed with which even healthy loved ones can pass away. It has also demonstrated to us the value of empathy and quality family time. Similar grief is being experienced by Saba Qamar, who just lost a loved one.

Saba Qamar shared the devastating news of her brother’s passing with her followers on Instagram while grieving for her brother, who was affectionately known by the nickname Munna.This was Saba Qamar’s method of expressing her sorrow by offering a prayer for the soul of the deceased.

Family has always been very important to Saba . Even though she doesn’t like to show them many pictures, she frequently expresses her love for her mother, her siblings, and her nieces.Meshal Cheema, a friend of Saba Qamar, also delivered the heartbreaking news and pleaded for piety for the deceased.

Innalillahi Wa Inna Illahi Rajioon! We send our condolences to Saba Qamar during this trying moment. Additionally, this has left fans heartbroken and in prayer for the family.