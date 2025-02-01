British rock band Coldplay set a world record by attracting 13 million people to their concerts in India. According to Indian media reports, Coldplay has set a new record for the highest attendance at a concert during its recent tour of India, breaking Taylor Swift’s concert record.

A total of 13 million tickets were sold for the British rock band’s concerts and the same number of people attended the musical program.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the previous world record for the highest attendance was set at a concert in Costa Rica in March 2022.

Coldplay’s tour and concerts in India saw a huge increase. The band performed three shows at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21, while in the second leg, they performed two shows at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26. Each of which was attended by around 130,000 fans.

The band thanked their Indian fans, saying, “Thank you Ahmedabad, thank you India! We will never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will always be in our hearts.”

After the unprecedented success in India, Coldplay’s next concert is scheduled for Hong Kong in April, followed by more shows in Seoul and then the US.