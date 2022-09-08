According to Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth, who ruled Britain for the longest time and was its emblem for seven decades, died on Thursday at the age of 96.

This afternoon at Balmoral, the Queen died away peacefully, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. Before taking a flight back to London, the King, as well as the Queen Consort, will spend tonight evening and tomorrow in Balmoral.

Charles, her 73-year-old eldest son, immediately ascends to the throne of the United Kingdom and 14 other nations, including Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

After doctors voiced concern over her health, At her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, her relatives hastened to be by her side.

She had been forced to postpone nearly all of her public appearances since the end of last year due to what Buckingham Palace has described as “episodic mobility problems.”

President Dr. Arif Alvi sent his profound sympathies to the Royal family, the government, and the people of Great Britain as soon as the news was confirmed.

He said that her departure had left a huge void that would be challenging to replace in the future, according to a statement released by the President’s Secretariat.

The president claimed that although she took the throne at a relatively young age, she showed maturity, character, tenacity, and devotion to the highest level, making her one of the world’s longest-reigning monarchs.

According to the statement, her inspirational leadership skills elevated her to the rank of a great and kind queen who would be remembered in glowing words in the annals of world history.

Alvi expressed his genuine and sincere prayers for the departed soul and added that at this difficult moment, his thoughts were with the members of the Royal family and the people of Great Britain.