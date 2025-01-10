Lahore: Pakistan’s glory Sohail Adnan has returned to Lahore after becoming the champion in the British Junior Open Squash.

Punjab Home Secretary and Punjab Squash Association Chairman Noorul Amin Mengal welcomed the national hero at the airport.

Sohail Adnan won the British Junior Open Squash title for Pakistan after 18 years and a ceremony was held in honor of champion Sohail Adnan at the Punjab Squash Complex, where Sohail Adnan’s parents, family, coaches and other officials attended.

On this occasion, the Punjab Squash Complex echoed with slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

Sohail Adnan said that it was fun to play tough matches and I am very happy to win. I am grateful to my parents, coaches and sports association for their help in winning the championship after 18 years.

The squash champion said that in the future I want to bring honors to Pakistan with more hard work.

Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal said that Sohail Adnan has accomplished a great feat, winning the British Open is like the World Championship, and winning first position in a competition of 1,000 of the world’s best players is a great honor for Pakistan.

He said that after squash legends Jahangir Khan and Jan Sher Khan, young people like Sohail Adnan are making Pakistan famous.