Peshawar: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur met British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott where matters of mutual interest were discussed, especially the ongoing public welfare activities in the province with the support of British donor agencies, the law and order situation in the region and other related matters.

Additional Chief Secretary Planning and other relevant officials were also present during the meeting between Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and the British High Commissioner.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the province, especially the merged districts, is facing a poor law and order situation and this poor situation is directly related to the situation in neighboring Afghanistan.

He stressed that everyone will have to take serious and fruitful steps together for a sustainable solution to this long-standing problem. If the ongoing law and order problem in the merged districts is not resolved in time, it can engulf the entire country.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government has formed a jirga to hold talks with Afghanistan regarding a permanent solution to this issue and all preparations are complete to send the jirga there, but since the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the federal government, the approval of the T&Rs for the negotiations is awaited from there.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that establishing lasting peace in this area is in the interest of the entire region and the world, it is time for Pakistan and other countries to make collective efforts for a permanent solution to this issue through negotiations.

While mentioning the constitutional rights of the province affiliated to the federation, the Chief Minister said that efforts are underway to resolve the financial problems of the province affiliated to the federation. The province is not getting shares of the merged districts in the NFC. The province owes the federation more than two trillion rupees in net profit from hydroelectricity. After the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the province is to get 220 billion rupees annually in tobacco cess. For the last 10 months, funds for the fast-track implementation program of the merged districts are not being received, as a result of which the development process in the merged districts is being affected and anxiety is spreading among the people.

He further said that it is our desire and effort that the current formula of the NFC should be reviewed. A share should be allocated for forest area in the NFC. If the issue of our constitutional rights is not resolved by next month, the provincial government will raise its voice at every available forum, apart from approaching the Supreme Court, but will not compromise on the rights of the province.

Talking about foreign investment opportunities in the province, the Chief Minister said that there are immense opportunities for foreign investment in the tourism and mineral sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and we are working to develop these sectors and provide employment opportunities for the people.

He said that a mining company has been established in the province to make full use of mineral resources, while work is underway to establish integrated tourism zones to develop new tourist destinations in the province. We will provide all facilities to foreign investors to invest in these sectors.

The Chief Minister said that whatever decision the federal government takes regarding the repatriation of Afghan refugees will be implemented and if a decision is made to evacuate Afghan refugees, a plan should also be made f