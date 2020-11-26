ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner called on the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in Islamabad Thursday.The Adviser exchanged views with the High Commissioner on matters of common interest.The Adviser briefed him about the measures taken by the Government to lessen the adverse economic impact and protect vulnerable segments of the society during the coronavirus pandemic.

He shared the economic outlook for Pakistan with the High Commissioner and highlighted that Pakistan has registered an upward trend in foreign remittances, FDI, tax collection and had a current account surplus during the first quarter of current fiscal year. He also explained that owing to the strategy of smart lockdown, the economy has started to recover pace.The High commissioner offered to provide all possible help from the British Government for the people of Pakistan in mitigating the socio-economic impact of the pandemic.The Adviser thanked the High Commissioner for his assistance. NNI