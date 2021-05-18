KARACHI: The British government has granted special permission to the Pakistan cricket team to tour England in June-July, reports revealed.

According to the details, the British government has given special permission to the Pakistan team despite the country is on UK’s travel red list.

Pakistan is scheduled to travel to the UK on June 23 followed by a strict quarantine period. The Green Shirts will play three ODIs and as many T20Is.

On the other hand, the Indian cricket team has also been given permission to travel to the UK despite being on the travel red list. They are scheduled to play ICC Test championship’s final against New Zealand at Ageas Bowl, Southampton from June 18.