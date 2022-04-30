<!-- wp:image {"width":1052,"height":631} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/04\/626c648f4b8d4.jpg" alt="BORIS Becker and his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro arrive at London\u2019s Southwark Crown Court on Friday.\u2014AFP" width="1052" height="631"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>LONDON: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">German tennis great Boris Becker<\/a> was jailed by a London court on Friday for hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after he was declared bankrupt.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Becker was convicted earlier this month of four charges under Britain\u2019s Insolvency Act, including failing to disclose, concealing and removing significant assets following a bankruptcy trial.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The 54-year-old six-times Grand Slam champion was found guilty of transferring money to his ex-wife Barbara and estranged wife Sharlely after his 2017 bankruptcy.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cIt is notable you have not shown remorse or acceptance of your guilt,\u201d judge Deborah Taylor told him as she sentenced him to two years and six months in prison at London\u2019s Southwark Crown Court. \u201cThere has been no humility.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>She said Becker would serve half his sentence behind bars and the remainder on licence. Becker, whose partner Lillian and son Noah were in court, looked straight ahead as the sentence was handed down.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The trial had heard details of Becker\u2019s career and how the<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> former world number<\/a> one, who won the Wimbledon championship three times, lost his fortune following his retirement.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The jury heard how he claimed not to know the location of some of his trophies, how he took a high-interest loan from one of Britain\u2019s richest businessmen, and tried to avoid bankruptcy by claiming to have diplomatic protection from the Central African Republic.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Becker \u201cwas selective in the declaration of his assets. When it suited him he made full disclosure, when it didn\u2019t, he didn\u2019t,\u201d said prosecutor Rebecca Chalkley who had urged the judge to pass a custodial sentence.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>She accused Becker of \u201cplaying the system with bad faith\u201d by concealing and transferring assets, and had deprived creditors of more than two million pounds ($2.51m) in assets, none of which had so far been paid back.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Nicknamed \u201cBoom Boom\u201d Becker for his ferocious serve, he won Wimbledon for a third time in <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">1989.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He also won the Australian Open twice and the US Open during his glittering career, becoming the top-ranked player in the world in 1991.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->