The British Council in Pakistan has announced the 11th edition of its prestigious Study UK Alumni Awards, recognizing the outstanding achievements of UK alumni worldwide. This year’s awards will honor leaders who have leveraged their UK education to make significant contributions to their communities, industries, and countries.

The awards feature four categories: Business and Innovation, Culture and Creativity, Science and Sustainability, and Social Action. Eligible applicants can submit their applications from 1 September to 21 October 2024. A global panel will select winners for both national and global awards.

Notably, two Pakistani UK alumni have been included in the global award winners list for 2024. Global award winners will be announced in 2025 and celebrated through a digital campaign highlighting their remarkable stories and successes. Winners will also receive an invitation to visit the UK, reconnecting with their universities and engaging with current scholars.In addition to the global awards, select countries will host national ceremonies, with finalists announced between December 2024 and March 2025.

Past winners have praised the awards, citing increased credibility and recognition. “This award has increased my credibility in many levels that I can’t even explain,” said Mohammad Taqi Yasir, national winner from Bangladesh.