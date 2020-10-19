RAWALPINDI : British Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters pertaining to mutual interest including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two armies were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s continued efforts for regional peace and stability particularly Pakistan’s efforts for Afghanistan peace process and achievements in fight against terrorism. Earlier, Ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan and Afghanistan Benedict de Cerjat Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution for conflict prevention in the region. During the meeting matters of mutual interest and regional security situation were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement. The dignitary appreciated the bilateral relations enjoyed between both countries and pledged to further improve the same. NNI