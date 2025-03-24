ISLAMABAD: President Supreme Court Bar Association Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta met with Ameer JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman in which they agreed that there is a need to create a broad-based national consensus on the deteriorating situation in Balochistan.

According to a statement by the Supreme Court Bar, JUI-F Balochistan Provincial Ameer, Senator Maulana Abdul Wasi and Leader of the Opposition in the Provincial Assembly Mir Younis Aziz Zehri were also present in the meeting. President Balochistan High Court Bar Association, Mir Attaullah Lango, was also present in the meeting. The meeting was held at the residence of Senator Maulana Abdul Wasi.

The focus of the discussion was the deteriorating law and order situation in the province. The focus of the meeting was the increase in extremist activities in the province, the closure of roads, and the impact on normal life.

The President Supreme Court Bar requested Maulana Fazlur Rehman, as a national leader, to play an active role in uniting all political and national leaders of Balochistan on one platform so that a lasting solution to the problems of the province can be found and peace and stability can be restored for the people.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also expressed deep concern over the current law and order situation in Balochistan and the country as a whole. Maulana Fazlur Rehman assured full cooperation for the resolution of disputes and expressed his determination to play his role for peace, development and prosperity in Balochistan.

The JUI-F Ameer directed the party leaders, especially the leadership in Balochistan, to submit a detailed report containing the current situation and its analysis, based on which a peace restoration plan would be formulated, which would be implemented after the Eid holidays.

Both sides agreed that the only viable solution to the problems of Balochistan lies in the democratic process, prayers were offered for those who lost their lives in the recent unrest and it was agreed that such consultative meetings would be continued until complete stability in Balochistan.