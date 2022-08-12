Flash floods caused by severe rains cut off Gilgit-Baltistan from of the rest of the nation on Friday, destroying a provisional bailey bridge built across the Uchar nullah stream close to the Karakoram Highway.

The 4,500 megawatt Dasu Hydropower Project’s residential camps were not far from the bridge.

Sherry Rehman, the minister for climate change, verified the news as well, stating that “the compact bridge had been swept off in the flood surge.”

The Karakoram Highway is currently closed on both sides. On Babusar Road, buses are not currently permitted. The local deputy commissioners must all exercise caution. The minister said that the bridge was not sturdy.

According to a warning from the National Highway Authority (NHA), a significant flash flood near the Uchar nullah has stopped both directions of travel on the Karakoram Highway.

It stated that crews from the NHA and Frontier Works Organization (FWO ) had been sent to the location to restore the traffic link.

The authorities continued, “Travellers wanting to go from and to Gilgit and other regions ahead of Dasu are urged to take an alternate route through Kaghan and Babusar Pass for both directions of traffic.

According to Dasu Assistant Commissioner (AC) Hafiz Muhammad Waqar, the RCC bridge across the nullah was destroyed by floodwaters last week, necessitating the temporary installation of the Bailey bridge.