Food, dance, music, and enjoyable customs are a big part of Desi weddings. One such practise is joota chupai, in which the bride’s sisters steal the groom’s shoes and only return them in exchange for payment.

But this particular Pakistani wedding turned out to be a little bit too fascinating when the bride urged her cousin to steal the shoes while dressed as a Money Heist.

The bride uploaded the video to her Instagram account, where it quickly received over two million views.

Hello, Joota. Bella ciao. Nothing on my shaddi, in my opinion, should be straightforward. Warda Sikander is the bride’s Instagram handle. She said: “So me and my sister came up with the idea of the joota heist, told our brother to get a money heist costume from Amazon, and my cousin practised the whole thing.”

The video’s description read: “Joota chupai, but make it more fun. The “Ft. Joota Heist”

The bride’s brother can be seen in the video scurrying up to the stage and grabbing the groom’s shoes while sporting dungarees and the recognisable Salvador Dali mask.

Later, the cousin dances alongside other family members to Bella Ciao’s desi beat. The visitors observed taking photos and recording videos of the memorable event as they delighted in the novel approach of carrying out a tradition.

The concept was well-liked on social media, with many users noting how interesting and entertaining it was.

It seems like a lot of fun and is a different kind of joota chupaye, one user said.

Another said, “Totally loving the idea.”