Lahore: A breakthrough was made on the power-sharing formula between the ruling party of Punjab, Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), where some demands of the Punjab Governor were accepted and a sub-committee has also been formed in this regard.

The inside story of the meeting between the central leadership of the PML (N) and the PPP has come to light in the coordination meeting held at the Governor House in Lahore yesterday.

In the meeting, development funds will be released to the PPP members of the assembly and the candidates who came second in the election, who did not contest the election on the PPP seat or who came third or fourth did not get the funds.

It was decided in the meeting that land will be given for a university in the constituency of former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf.

Both parties agreed that the chairman and vice-chairman of the development committees will be appointed in the districts where the PPP members have a majority and where they do not have a majority, they will be appointed as members.

Similarly, notifications for the appointment of constitutional posts of Assistant and Advocate General will be issued soon. A sub-committee has been formed to approve other demands, the members of which include Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, PPP parliamentary leaders Ali Haider Gilani and Hassan Murtaza.

The sub-committee will follow up on the progress every week and a meeting will be called again on April 12 at the Governor House.

In the meeting, the PML-N also offered ministries to PPP members, however, the leaders of both parties agreed to work together to end economic, political instability and terrorism in the country.

It should be noted that Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Governor Punjab Saleem Haider, former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, PPP parliamentary leaders in the Punjab Assembly Ali Haider Gilani, Hassan Murtaza and Nadeem Afzal Chan were present in this meeting.