National team’s wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan says that the opening pair of him and Babar Azam has been damaged.

Continuing his talk, Mohammad Rizwan said that when trying to make a combination, this is what happens, the captain and the team director are looking for the best.

Rizwan said that, to be honest, fast bowlers are not taking wickets, which is causing the problem.

He said that everyone feels that fast bowling has been exposed.

It should be remembered that Pakistan has been defeated by New Zealand in the fourth consecutive match in the ongoing five T20 series in New Zealand.

Earlier, Pakistan also had to face defeat in the Test series against Australia and Australia whitewashed Pakistan in the series.