“The impactful ten-day workshop of the National Media Fellowship on Responsible Reporting and Representation of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Child Marriage came to a successful conclusion in Karachi. This pioneering fellowship, a beacon of media excellence, is the brainchild of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) and has garnered invaluable support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Center for Excellence in Journalism (CEJ) IBA,” reports Kashif Shamim Siddiqui.

The workshop witnessed the active participation of 40 passionate and dedicated journalists hailing from various corners of the nation, all committed to shedding light on the pressing issues of GBV and child marriage. Reflecting the rich diversity of Pakistan’s media landscape, attendees represented both English and Urdu media outlets, along with regional publications. Moreover, the workshop was enriched by the presence of journalists from print, radio, television, and digital platforms.

The primary objective of this transformative workshop was to sensitize journalists to the intricacies of GBV and child marriage issues, equipping them with the tools needed to report on these subjects with the utmost sensitivity and responsibility. Trainers, seasoned experts in the field, facilitated stimulating discussions and practical training sessions, imparting invaluable skills such as mobile journalism, data journalism, and digital journalism to the participants.

The inception of the National Media Fellowship on GBV and Child Marriage took place in 2022, and its maiden journey concluded with the publication of a staggering 162 GBV and Child Marriage stories across various media outlets. This second cohort of the fellowship program promises to be equally instrumental in continuing the mission of raising awareness and fostering change.

As Pakistan’s media landscape evolves, initiatives like the National Media Fellowship on Responsible Reporting stand as a testament to the power of journalism in addressing societal challenges. The participants in this fellowship have emerged better equipped to illuminate the dark corners of GBV and child marriage, making strides towards a more informed and compassionate society.