Dutch researcher Frank Hoogerbeets, associated with the Solar System Geometry Survey, has raised alarms with a prediction of a major earthquake in Pakistan’s Balochistan region. Hoogerbeets, known for accurate earthquake forecasts, indicates an impending seismic event set to rock the nation within the next 48 hours.

Surge of Electric Activity Along Fault Lines

Reports suggest a significant surge of electric activity along fault lines in Balochistan, sparking anticipation of a powerful earthquake. Hoogerbeets, utilizing planetary alignments as a predictive tool, has previously forecasted fatal earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. In his most recent prediction video on SSGEOS’s YouTube account, posted on March 20, he projected an earthquake in Delhi-NCR on March 21.

Past Predictions and Remarkable Accuracy

Frank Hoogerbeets’ predictive methods have garnered attention due to their remarkable accuracy. His use of planetary alignments to anticipate seismic activities has been noted in the past, making this latest forecast concerning for residents and authorities in Pakistan’s Balochistan region.

Stay tuned for further updates as experts closely monitor the situation and prepare for potential seismic events in the region.

Disclaimer: This prediction is based on available data and research methodologies specific to the Solar System Geometry Survey and Frank Hoogerbeets. It is essential to exercise caution and refer to local authorities for official and timely updates on seismic activities.

