Brazil: The body of Brazilian TV actor Jefferson Mcado, who has been missing since January this year, has been found buried in a coffin.

According to foreign media reports, 44-year-old Jefferson mysteriously disappeared from Brazil four months ago, and the search is on.

According to the report, the actor’s body was recovered from the back of a woman’s house, the actor’s body was tied hand and foot in a wooden box and hidden in a 6.5 feet deep pit.

The owner of the house says that she had rented out the house to an unknown person who left the house some time ago and moved somewhere else.

Investigation revealed that the man was related to the victim and that Jefferson McAdoo was last seen entering the home with the man.

It should be remembered that the police have identified the accused and started searching for him.