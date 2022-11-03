SAO PAULO: On Wednesday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro requested for the first time that protesters who have been blocking roads around the country withdraw their blockades because the rallies are limiting people’s freedom of movement and harming the economy.

After Bolsonaro narrowly lost the Oct. 30 presidential runoff election to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, protests broke out on Sunday. Bolsonaro expressed his understanding of the public’s frustration with the election results in a video that was shared on social media.

He wrote on Twitter, “I know you are unhappy… Me too. But we must maintain mental clarity. I’ll ask you to please clear the highways.The president said that closing roads rendered the ongoing demonstrations illegal. He urged people to choose alternative forms of protest.

Bolsonaro stated that the Federal Highway Police (PRF) had enlisted assistance to clear the streets of demonstrators. However, he claimed that they are overburdened by the numerous protests that are occurring. The challenges are significant.Brazilian officials claimed they had made progress in removing truckers’ blockades that had been erected all around the nation.

The jet fuel supplies could be in jeopardy, according to trade association Abear, which represents Brazilian airlines. Although 14 of Brazil’s 26 states, particularly farm regions like Santa Catarina and Mato Grosso where Bolsonaro enjoys significant public support, still have blocked or partially blocked roadways, police said that 732 obstacles had been removed nationwide.

The Brazilian president said in comments made on Tuesday that the protests were sparked by “indignation and a sense of injustice” regarding the vote. However, he had refrained from directly requesting that his followers remove the blockades.