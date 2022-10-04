Riteish Deshmukh, who plays the lead in the film Dhamaal, recently discussed the boycott movement in Bollywood in an interview.

He continued, “I believe everyone has a right to voice their ideas; we just have to do our own work,” in reference to the boycott culture. However, a boycott trend does not cause a movie to be a flop, and Brahmastra is the solution. After being boycotted, it is now a smash hit.

“So when it rains after the cricket game, just like in Lagaan, that’s what counts. He also showed up as Brahmastra, so it rained. And every industry is the same in this regard. During a relaxed interview for Netflix, the actor talked about growing up in his father’s house.

, and that was how I grew up and spent my childhood.

I only needed to look at those shoes to determine whether or not my father was home.He shared his experience working with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, and Mithun Chakraborty as he wrapped up the conversation. For me, success is being inside a TV with the guys I love after being simply a guy in front of one.

According to IndianExpress, Riteish Deshmukh has Visfot, Kakuda, and Mister Mummy scheduled as his upcoming projects.