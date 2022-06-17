PALLEKELE: Fast bowler Chamika Karunaratne led an inspired Sri Lankan attack to a thrilling 26-run victory over Australia in Thursday’s rain-affected second One-day International.

Chasing a rain-adjusted target of 216 in 43 overs, Australia was bowled out for 189 in 37.1 overs as Sri Lanka rebounded from their opening loss in the five-match series in Pallekele.

Karunaratne finished with figures of 3-47, including 28 for Steve Smith and 30 for Glenn Maxwell, and was ably supported by fellow quick Dushmantha Chameera, who got the final batsman to bring the raucous home crowd to its feet.

Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, and Chameera all took two wickets.

De Silva also scored 34 runs with the bat and put on 61 runs for the third wicket with Kusal Mendis, who made 36, to help Sri Lanka reach 220 for nine before rain forced play to halt and the innings to end late.

Pat Cummins returned 4-35, but his efforts were in vain.

Australia lost openers Aaron Finch, who was on 14, and David Warner, who was on 37, to De Silva as the tourists faltered in their tricky chase on what appeared to be a difficult pitch to bat on.

Smith and Travis Head tried to rebuild the innings, scoring 31 runs before Karunaratne broke through.