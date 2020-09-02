Boundary wall caves in near runway of New Islamabad Int’l Airport

ISLAMABAD : The boundary wall being used for blocking access of animals to the runway of New Islamabad International Airport caved in after the heavy rainfall. The 45-foot-long wall collapsed near the airport’s runway which also caused damages to the watchtower, sources said. According to the airport manager, the administration will start repair work of the collapsed wall on an emergency basis. Earlier in the day, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that more rainfall is expected in the next two days in upper parts of the country as per the prediction of the Met Office. He said that there is no forecast of further rain in Karachi, whereas, other parts of the country will not receive downpour as well. Ghulam Sarwar Khan also expressed sympathy with the affectees of the recent rainfall across the country.