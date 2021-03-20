LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday awarded death sentence to prime accused and co-accused – Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali – in th gang-rape case that sparked a countrywide outrage last year.

On September 9, 2020, prime accused Malhi and Shafqat alias Bagga in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the motorway after her car ran out of fuel.

An FIR of the incident was lodged with the Gujjarpura police under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta announced the verdict at the Camp Jail, where the prison authorities produced both the accused for today’s verdict.

The convicts were awarded death sentences after the prosecution established its case against them.

The court also awarded life imprisonment to both convicts under the charges of abduction and 14-years imprisonment to each accused under the charges of robbery.