In a recent interview, producer Boney Kapoor explained why, in contrast to his brothers Anil and Sanjay, he did not chose acting as his profession.The director took a seat and encouraged his brothers Anil and Sanjay Kapoor to pursue acting professions. He also discussed his experiences working as a producer in the Bollywood industry.

He was questioned by one of the presenters about the value of being Surinder Kapoor’s son in the film industry.I wasn’t meant to introduce myself, but it actually saved time, Boney Kapoor said.The producer was asked if he had ever considered becoming a hero.

The actor said, “Anil wanted to be an actor and was pretty solid in his decision, so I had to take a back seat to fulfil his goal.”He recently produced the movie Mili, starring his actress-daughter Janhvi Kapoor, which was released on November 4. This was Janhvi’s first time working with her father on a paid project.

Along with Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal, these actors play significant roles in the movie. It is a replica of the Helen movie from Malayalam in 2019.