Bombay High Court’s refusal to ban Pakistani artists

The Bombay High Court has refused to ban Pakistani artists, musicians and singers in India.

The court decision said that patriotism is for the country, it does not mean enmity with others.

The Bombay High Court judgment further said that unless one has a good heart, he cannot be a good patriot.

The court judgment also said that a good-hearted person always welcomes activities to promote peace and harmony within the country and across borders.

The Bombay High Court said that the request to ban Pakistani artistes is a step back from promoting cultural harmony and peace, which has no legal justification.