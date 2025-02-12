Security officers were scrambled after a threat to blow up a plane before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s departure abroad.

According to Indian media, the Mumbai police received a threatening phone call in which it was said that American terrorists would blow up Modi’s plane.

The caller further said that this was the same terrorist group that had targeted a plane in the US six months ago, killing six people.

The person making the threat said that the same group had planted a bomb in Modi’s plane and now no one can save them.

Upon receiving the threatening call, the Mumbai police informed the security agencies and the plane was stopped from taking off until security clearance was obtained.

Meanwhile, the caller switched off his phone, which made it difficult to trace him, but a strange revelation was also made.

During the investigation, it was found that the police had received more than 1,400 calls from this number in the past.

The police later succeeded in arresting the suspect, who is mentally unstable, but he will be kept in custody until the investigation is complete.