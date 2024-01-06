Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Aira Khan tied the knot.

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Aira Khan got married to her friend Nupur Shukre.

In a video of the wedding ceremony, the bride and groom can be seen performing rituals with the entire family.

According to Indian media, showbiz stars as well as other important personalities of India were invited to the event.

Indian media says that along with Aira’s wedding, the couple’s unique dress is also in the news these days, on which social media users are also commenting.

Aamir Khan’s daughter’s grand wedding ceremony will be held on January 5 in Udaipur, India, and the reception will be held in Mumbai.