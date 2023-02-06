General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, a former president of Pakistan, passed away on Sunday at the age of 79 after a protracted illness. His body will be brought back to Pakistan today from the United Arab Emirates.

At 11:30 a.m. Pakistan time, a special flight carrying the former army commander’s dead remains would depart from the United States.

In response to a request by Musharraf’s family, the Pakistani embassy in the UAE issued a no objection certificate (NOC) allowing the body to be returned to Pakistan.

Sehba Musharraf, the wife of the late military leader, along with their children Bilal and Ayla will transport the body to Pakistan.

The physicians recommended that Musharraf be buried right away as his remains arrived in Pakistan.

As of right now, the former president’s remains has been kept at a nearby hospital’s mortuary.

At the age of 79, Musharraf passed away on Sunday in a hospital. He was receiving treatment at American Hospital Dubai for amyloidosis.

The application to transfer Musharraf’s body to Pakistan was made by his family at the Pakistani consulate in Dubai.

“Musharraf will be buried in Karachi”

The former president will be laid to rest in a Karachi cemetery, according to people close to his family. The grieving family formally requested permission from the Pakistani consulate in Dubai to transfer Musharraf’s lifeless remains to Pakistan.

It is important to note that the former president’s father was interred in Karachi while his mother was interred in Dubai. The diplomatic representatives stated that Musharraf’s passport had been revoked and that the special aircraft carrying the former army chief’s remains will land in Rawalpindi.

The transportation of the former army chief’s lifeless remains was earlier confirmed by Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, a spokesperson for the Foreign Office.