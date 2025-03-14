ISLAMABAD: Mortal remains of four people, who were martyred in terrorist attack on Jaffar Express in Bolan, Balochistan on March 11, reached Islamabad on Thursday night. Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf received the coffins of the martyred at the Islamabad airport. Relatives and acquaintances of the martyred were also present at the Islamabad airport.

Speaking to media at the airport, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the families of the martyrs. He said the government and the entire nation stood by the families of martyrs in this hour of grief. Later, the bodies were sent to their native areas where the funeral prayers would be offered today (Friday).