NUSHKI – A blast occurred near a security forces’ vehicle on Dalbandin Road in Nushki, Balochistan, resulting in five fatalities and five injuries.

According to police officials, the injured have been shifted to the hospital, while security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation.

In a separate incident, a blast near a police mobile on Kirani Road Quetta claimed the life of one police officer and injured six others.

Officials confirmed that the explosive device was planted on the roadside, and the deceased and injured have been shifted to the hospital.