LOS ANGELES: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a Marvel Studios adventure, attracted large crowds to theatres over the weekend, grossing an estimated $330 million in ticket sales and breaking November box office records in the US and Canada.

The 2018 Oscar-nominated blockbuster sequel to Black Panther made over $180 million domestically from Thursday night through Sunday, according to distributor Walt Disney Co. This exceeded $158.1 million for 2013 movie to become the largest opening weekend gross ever for a movie.

Wakanda Forever made an estimated $150 million from Wednesday through Sunday outside of the domestic market. In every area, it was the highest-grossing Hollywood release.The outcomes gave a lift to movie theatres, which had been struggling to get ticket sales back to what they were before the outbreak. The domestic sum was 13th-best movie debut of all time.

According to Jeff Bock, senior media analyst at Exhibitor Relations Co., “One of the top 15 openings of all time tells me box office is pretty healthy when there is something audiences want to see. Marvel consistently provides content that viewers want to see.

The first superhero film with a predominately Black cast made history with release of the first Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman as King T’Challa. Over course of its run, the movie earned $1.3 billion at international box offices, making it the only superhero movie to ever be nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards.

After Boseman passed away from cancer in 2020, just before filming was to start, Marvel was forced to remake “Wakanda Forever.”The casting directors opted against using a different actor to play T’Challa. Instead, T’Challa’s mother Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), his younger sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), and other women who step up to help lead the grieving country are main characters in new movie written and directed by Ryan Coogler.