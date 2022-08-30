According to India Today, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party of India was detained for allegedly kidnapping a boy who was seven months old.

One of eight people who were allegedly engaged in the kidnapping was the BJP corporator.

The baby was found with the BJP politician after going missing for a week. According to the police, the youngster has been given to the parents.

Firozabad Cantonment Vineeta Agarwal and her husband Krishna Murari Agrawal reportedly paid INR180,000 for the kid despite having a daughter.The husband of the BJP leader and two assistant nurse midwives are among those who have been detained.

The baby, Sanjai, was taken on August 24 in the dead of night while the parents slept, according to the media.

Sanjai was abducted from a train station platform, it was added. According to CCTV evidence, a local vendor named Deep Kumar snatched the infant while remaining silent, as reported by India Today.It further stated, citing officials, that the two nurses were part of an organised gang that carried out the task.