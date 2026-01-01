Controversial and extremist leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sangeet Som, has used strong language against Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, calling him a ‘traitor’.

This statement came after Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders, added Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman to its team.

Addressing a public meeting in Meerut, former member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Sangeet Som said that Shah Rukh Khan has betrayed the country by buying a Bangladeshi player. His position was that on the one hand, news of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh is coming out and on the other hand, players from there are being bought for crores of rupees in the Indian league.

Sangeet Som alleged that Shah Rukh Khan bought Mustafizur Rahman for about Rs 9 crore during the IPL 2026 auction, which he said is unacceptable. He said in strong words that such people should not have any right to live in India who take decisions against the sentiments of the country.

Addressing Shah Rukh Khan, the BJP leader said that the position and wealth he has achieved is thanks to this country, but despite this, he is taking steps that he calls tantamount to treason against the country. According to him, wealth is being earned from India, but the benefits are being given to people who are raising questions.

Sangeet Som, making a more strong statement, also claimed that if players like Mustafizur Rahman, who was bought for Rs 9.2 crore in the IPL 2026 auction to be held on December 16, come to India, they will not be able to leave the airport. His statement has given rise to a new debate in social media and political circles, where the issue is being seen in the context of sports, politics and extremism.