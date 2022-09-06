The comments of Chairman PTI Imran Khan on the selection of the future army head was denounced by Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, who argued that it was extremely inappropriate to involve the military leadership in politics.

The chief minister said on Twitter that this nation’s security and safety are guaranteed by the Pakistan Army.On September 5, Bizenjo released a statement on social media, saying, “The attempt to make contentious the constitutionally established method of the nomination of the Pakistan Army’s head is not in the interest of the country.”

He continued, “We cannot allow the security of the nation to be compromised in the name of politics.On September 4, the PTI chairman said that the coalition government was delaying the elections because it intended to “appoint an army commander of their own choice.”

According to the PTI chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, the co-chairman of the PPP, and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif “feared” a strong and patriotic army leader who could hold them accountable for the stolen money they had stashed overseas.

A new army chief would be appointed in November of this year, according to the former prime minister. He claimed that Zaradri and Nawaz desired to name a favourite [general] as the new army head.