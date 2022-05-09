<!-- wp:image -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image"><img src="https:\/\/i.tribune.com.pk\/media\/images\/Bitcoin_crypto_market_new_jan_unsplash_large_164261644921952-0\/Bitcoin_crypto_market_new_jan_unsplash_large_164261644921952-0.jpg" alt=""\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Bitcoin fell to its <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">lowest level<\/a> since January on Monday as slumping equity markets continued to hurt cryptocurrencies, which are currently trading in line with so-called riskier assets like tech stocks.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Bitcoin dropped to as low as $33,266 in morning trade, testing the January low of $32,951. A fall below that level would be it lowest since July last year.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>It then steadied to trade around $33,500, down 1.4%.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"I think everything within crypto is still classed as a risk asset, and similar to what we've seen with the Nasdaq, most crypto currencies are getting pummelled," said Matt Dibb, COO of Singapore-based crypto platform Stack Funds<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The tech heavy Nasdaq\u00a0fell 1.5% last week, and has lost 22% year to date, hurt by the prospect of persistent inflation forcing the US\u00a0Federal Reserve to hike rates despite slowing growth. Nasdaq futures were down a further 0.8% in Asia trade on Monday morning. <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">MKTS-GLOB<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Dibb said other factors in the decline over the weekend - bitcoin closed on Friday around $36,000 - were the crypto market's notoriously low liquidity over the weekends, and also short lived fears that algorithmic stablecoin called Terra USD (UST) could lose its peg to the dollar.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Stablecoins are digital tokens pegged to other traditional assets, often the US dollar.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>UST is closely watched by the crypto community both because of the novel way in which it maintains its 1:1 dollar peg, and because its founders have set out plans to build a reserve of $10 billion worth of bitcoin to back the stablecoin, meaning volatility in UST could potentially spill over into bitcoin markets.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Ether, the world's second largest cryptocurrency, which underpins the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">ethereum network,<\/a> fell as low as $2,421 on Monday, its lowest since late February.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->