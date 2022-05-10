<!-- wp:image {"width":1061,"height":606} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-05-10\/416040_5387933_updates.jpg" alt="A representational image of the worlds largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin. \u2014 Reuters\/File" width="1061" height="606"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>TOKYO: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Bitcoin slumped <\/a>below $30,000 for the first time since July 2021 on Tuesday as cryptocurrencies track sinking markets with investors spooked by aggressive US monetary tightening and surging inflation.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The world's largest cryptocurrency by market value fell as low as $29,764 in Tuesday trade, before recovering above $30,000, extending a recent collapse in price as investors desert assets viewed as risky.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Bitcoin's value has more than halved since a<a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> November surge<\/a> that saw the token hit a record of nearly $69,000.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>While crypto enthusiasts view bitcoin as a hedge against inflation, an influx of more traditional investors tend to view it as a riskier asset.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>They have been offloading bitcoin and other digital tokens along with other volatile assets like tech stocks as the US Federal Reserve moves to hike interest rates to tackle decades-high inflation.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"Bitcoin is breaking below some key technical levels as the never-ending <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">selloff on Wall Street continues,<\/a>" said Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at Oanda.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"The institutional investor is paying close attention to bitcoin as many who got in last year are now losing money on their investment," he added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>While the token's "long-term fundamentals have not changed in months", concerns about growth and a possible recession are creating "a very difficult environment for cryptos", Moya said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>"No one is looking to buy the crypto dip just yet and that leaves bitcoin vulnerable here."<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The slump in crypto follows dives in US equities and other markets, with the tech-rich Nasdaq closing down 4.3% on Monday, the S&P 500 declining 3.2% and the Dow ending off 2%.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->