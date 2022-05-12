<!-- wp:image {"width":937,"height":535} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.geo.tv\/assets\/uploads\/updates\/2022-05-12\/416458_6603691_updates.jpg" alt="A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken June 14, 2021. \u2014 Reuters\/File" width="937" height="535"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>HONG KONG:<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> Bitcoin fell <\/a>to its lowest in 16 months on Thursday, leading a rush out of risk assets such as tech stocks, while the collapse of TerraUSD, a stablecoin, underscored the strain on cryptocurrency markets.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The world's largest cryptocurrency dropped as low as $26,970, to stand at its lowest since December 28, 2020. In the last eight sessions, it has lost a third of its value, or $13,000. <\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Bitcoin surged in 2021 to reach its all-time high of <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">$69,000<\/a> that November.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Traders say its recent decline mirrors tumbles in tech stocks, as the Nasdaq has lost 6.4% this week.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Another factor at play is the spectacular collapse of TerraUSD, once the world's third-largest stablecoin, which broke its dollar peg this week to fall as low as 30 US cents, causing ructions in the crypto industry.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Market players are still weighing the fallout of its collapse to identify if any major<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> companies <\/a>or investors have been badly hurt, as a possible clue to wider contagion.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, tumbled more than 10% on Thursday to stand as low as $1,833, its lowest since July 2021.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->