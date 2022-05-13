<!-- wp:image -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image"><img src="https:\/\/i.dawn.com\/primary\/2022\/05\/627de855d5fd1.jpg" alt="National women\u2019s team captain Bismah Maroof. \u2014 Photo courtesy PCB"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>KARACHI: The <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Pakistan Cricket Board<\/a> (PCB) on Thursday confirmed Bismah Maroof will continue to lead the national women\u2019s limited-overs teams in the 2022-23 season.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>There have been rumours lately signalling Bismah can be removed as captain and the PCB wanted to ensure stability within the team is maintained, hence an announcement of her retention was announced.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Bismah\u2019s team will then head for Belfast to play hosts Ireland and champions Australia in a T20 triangular series from July 12-24 before they move to Birmingham for the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Commonwealth Games<\/a> to be held from July 25 to Aug 8.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Pakistan are gearing up for an action-packed season in which they will play at least 25 matches with the schedules for the ACC Women\u2019s T20 Asia Cup and the ICC Women\u2019s T20 World Cup to be announced.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Their season begins by hosting Sri Lanka in Karachi for three T20 Internationals and three ODIs in what will be the first instance of ICC Women\u2019s Championship matches being staged in Pakistan from later this month.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Like the ICC Women\u2019s World Cup 2022, Bismah will travel to Belfast and Birmingham with her daughter Fatima and mother with the PCB sharing the travel, lodging and boarding expenses in line with its parental support policy.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In October, Ireland women will make their first-ever visit to Pakistan for three T20 Internationals and as many ODIs, also ICC Women\u2019s Championship matches, after which they will feature in ACC Women\u2019s T20 Asia Cup. They then travel to Australia for three T20 Internationals and three ODIs, Pakistan\u2019s first away ICC Women\u2019s Championship fixtures of the cycle, at the start of 2023 and play ICC Women\u2019s T20 World Cup in February in <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">South Africa<\/a>.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Meanwhile, Bismah said the team was ready for the challenges ahead.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cIt is truly an honour for any cricketer to captain their country and it is a great privilege for me to continue in this role. The 2022-23 season is the busiest for Pakistan women\u2019s side and we are excited and geared up for the challenges it presents,\u201d she said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cEvery match in the upcoming season is important for us as a team as bilateral ODIs will determine whether we qualify for the next ICC Women\u2019s World Cup and the T20Is provide us opportunities to prepare for the all-important T20 World Cup in February next year.\u201d<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->