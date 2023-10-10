BAHAWALPUR – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur on Tuesday announce the results intermediate part one, class 11th.

The results 2023 were announced at 10am.

How to Check 11th Class Results online?

Candidates can check their results by sending their roll numbers in a text message to 800298.

BOARD OF INTERMEDIATE & SECONDARY EDUCATION, BAHAWALPUR

HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL (FIRST ANNUAL) EXAMINATION, 2023

Roll No:

Students can check the results here: https://bisebwp.edu.pk/