National team fast bowler Haris Rauf has given birth to a son. Shaheen Afridi announced this through a tweet on social media platform X and said that Haris Rauf has become the father of a boy. Shaheen Afridi wrote in the tweet, “Congratulations to my brother Haris Rauf on the birth of a boy.”

He expressed his best wishes for Haris Rauf’s family and prayed that Allah Almighty blesses his family with more happiness. Apart from this, other players including Shadab Khan have also congratulated Haris Rauf, but no statement has been made by the fast bowler yet. It should be noted that Haris Rauf tied the knot with his classmate Muzna Masood on December 24, 2022, while his departure took place in July 2023.