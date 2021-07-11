ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government’s Billion Tree Tsunami campaign is producing incredible results as barren hills of Matta area of Swat are turning green.

In a tweet on Sunday, the prime minister expressed the firm belief that his government’s campaign will leave a clean and green Pakistan for future generations. The prime minister also attached a video showing incredible results of the Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On June 27, the premier urged the nation to gear up for the biggest tree planting campaign in our history. “I want all Pakistanis, especially our youth, to gear up for the biggest tree planting campaign in our history. We have a lot of catching up to do,” the premier said on Twitter.

“And we will be gearing up this monsoon season for our plantation drive – the biggest in Pakistan’s history,” he added.

On June 3, PM Imran said Pakistan must achieve the target of planting 10 billion trees to protect future generations and play its due role in mitigating global warming. “Pakistan is among the 10 most vulnerable countries with regard to global warming,” he added.

“The country must play its part in saving the world from global warming,” the PM said, urging to grow more national forests, increase the number of trees and invest in urban forestry. Citing the example of China and Indonesia, he observed that Pakistan could learn a lot from these countries in terms of green innovations. “Pakistan’s future lies in these efforts! We have taken our natural resources for granted, but now is the time [to care for them],” he remarked. T